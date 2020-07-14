Interview: Tax Deadline Tomorrow

No one likes tax day … even when it’s postponed for three months.

That’s the case here in California but July 15 is the deadline to file your state income taxes.

We’re talking about your 2019 tax payments and your estimated tax payments for the first and second quarters of this year.

The good news is 6.4 million of Californiana are eligible to file online for free through the Cal File Program offered by the Franchise Tax board.

Chairwoman of the Franchise Tax Board, the State Controller Betty Yee, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the deadline.