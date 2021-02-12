Interview: Tax season begins Friday

It’s officially tax season, and the IRS is accepting tax returns electronically.
This year you can expect some changes.
Pedro spoke to Johnny Gottstein, a financial professional and president of G.P.I.S., about tips for handling the changes.
by: Pedro Rivera
