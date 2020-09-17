Interview: The Abraham Accord

The Abraham Accord is now the newest feature in Middle Eastern politics.

The agreement signed two days ago on the South Lawn of the White House normalizes relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

This paves the way for the opening of tourism, commercial air routes, investment, agriculture, intelligence, security and the creation of embassies.

But Palestinians are very upset with this accord because most Arab countries have held off on normalized relations with Israel.

Sonseeahray spoke to Dr. Susan Michael, the USA director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, about the Abraham Accord from the Israeli perspective.