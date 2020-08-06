Interview: The future of DACA recipients

The last few weeks have been a tumultuous time for undocumented people brought to this country as children.

They’ve watched the legal system and the president make a lot of lane changes when it comes to DACA.

Created in 2012 by President Obama, DACA stands for ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ and provides protections from deportation and the right to go to school and work legally.

The Supreme Court rebuffed a Trump Administration effort to end the program with a 5 to 4 decision in June, leaving many wondering if President Trump would make another attempt to end DACA before the November election.

Sonseeahray spoke to Chris Sanchez from The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) and DACA recipient Mynor Andres Juan about the latest developments.