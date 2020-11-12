Interview: Tired of video conferencing? You’re not alone

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since the start of the pandemic, video conferencing has replaced in-person work meetings — but that might be too much for many.

Four in ten workers are suffering from “video call fatigue,” according to a new survey by professional staffing company Robert Half.

“Additionally, one in four feel like that novelty of the video conferencing has really worn off,” said Shantel Poole, Jobs Expert at Robert Half Sacramento. “One in four also felt like these meetings were less efficient than meetings in the office or a potential phone call or email.”

There’s also the matter of employees logging into “check-in” meetings for their bosses to ensure that they’re working.

“I think that’s where that fatigue comes from,” Poole added.

Employees also voiced their pet peeves in the survey, including constant interruptions, too many participants to be heard individually, and tech issues. Women and working parents also feel more of an additional burden of being on-camera.

“Always having to be camera-ready can be exhausting,” Poole said.