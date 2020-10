Their first meeting was a shouting match.

The second time around, only their time slots touched as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden engaged voters in separate town halls on different networks.

Thursday night, the third and final face-off between the two men who want to occupy the Oval Office happened in Nashville.

Political analysts Democrat Ed Emerson and Republican Tim Rosales spoke to Sonseeahray about their thoughts on the debate.