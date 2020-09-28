Interview: Trump’s America First Healthcare plan

He hasn’t offered a lot of specific detail yet, but late last week President Donald Trump presented the country with his America First Healthcare agenda.

Some say it answers the questions that may be left out there after the Supreme Court he’s remade likely does away with the Affordable Care Act.

The first-in-history executive order the president signed declares that it is the policy of the federal government to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions, and give them access to care they can afford.

Sonseeahray spoke to Covered California President Peter Lee about the president’s healthcare agenda and how it compares to what’s already available in California.