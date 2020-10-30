Interview: UC Davis clinic helping COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Brain fog, breathlessness, muscle aches, fatigue, and mobility issues that make walking and normal exertion very difficult at times: those are some of the lingering symptoms of what’s being referred to these days as long-COVID — and those battling it, long-haulers.

What to thousands has become a confusing constellation of issues after they thought their fight against the coronavirus was over has given way to sufferers forging a support community on Twitter and Facebook, trying to find answers and relief.

Researchers studying this in London have found that the median age of long-haulers is 45 and that women are more likely to be affected.

One of the women who says she’s been affected by this is one of Sacramento’s most recognized community activists, Jamilia Land.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said.

She contracted what she thought was the “worst cold ever” in March while she was giving a presentation at Black Expo, then tested positive for coronavirus weeks later. Four months later, Land also lost her father, who was in a Georgia nursing home, to coronavirus.

Even months later, Land still reports “rehabilitating headaches,” where there are days she cannot get out of bed, along with increased joint, back, neck and hip pain.

“It feels like I’ve been hit by a Mac Truck,” she said.

Now, there’s a place to streamline care for patients like Land, says Dr. Nicholas Kenyon of UC Davis. He’s helped launch the first clinic in the region to give these folks specialized care, including getting cardiologists, neurologists and pulmonary doctors involved.

“Patients like Jamilia are fairly common,” Kenyon said, adding that post-COVID health symptoms include prolonged coughs, shortness of breath, brain fog, chronic fatigue, as well as what he refers to as “COVID pneumonia.”

“It’s an entire syndrome,” he said.