It has been said that theater is a sharp reflection of society, and that may be the point of a new production coming to the stage.

“This Is How It Happened” is a one-act play by Sacramento-native Anthony D’Juan centered on the story of a White police officer who kills a Black man, and if there is a way to discover the truth in the aftermath.

The play is debuting as part of the Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank.

Sonseeahray spoke to Anthony D’Juan, the playwright, and actor Peter Story.