Interview: Unemployment and health care concerns

When people lose their jobs, they often lose their health insurance.

That’s why when the coronavirus outbreak started, Covered California extended its special-enrollment deadline to the end of this month so that more families might be able to get the help they need.

In California alone, at least 6.3 million unemployment claims have been processed since the pandemic started.

But late last Thursday, President Trump made a move that could undo what many of those folks have come to count on since March.

Sonseeahray spoke to Peter Lee, the director of Covered California, about what’s at risk for families in the Golden State if this program ends.

Despite the pending legal challenge, you can call 1-800-300-1506 to enroll.