Interview: Unemployment benefits update

At the end of this week, something 40 million Americans have counted on since mid-March will disappear.

More than 5.5 million Californians are among that group.

We’re talking about the extra $600 dollars in unemployment benefits the CARES Act tacked on to the standard jobless benefits offered by states to help people survive COVID-19 shutdowns.

Though help has been flowing to many applicants, there are still some bumps in the road.

Sonseeahray spoke to the Center for Workers Rights executive director Daniela Urban about the latest developments on unemployment benefits.