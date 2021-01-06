Interview: US Capitol locked down; Electoral College vote certification stopped

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said. Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated safely.

Democratic analyst Andrew Acosta and GOP consultant Tim Rosales joined Sonseeahray to talk about what has happened and what it means for the future of America.