Interview: Using technology to tackle student mental health during pandemic

A year into the coronavirus crisis, kids are struggling with how different their lives have become.

It’s caused a spike in youth suicide in California and across the country.

Currently, state Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel is pushing a bill to create statewide protocols to connect kids in trouble to needed services.

In the Sacramento City Unified School District, a different kind of system is already in place, thanks to Dr. Victoria Flores, the district’s director of Health Services and Student Supports, and Jennifer Spiegler from Kognito, a technology company helping the district on these issues.

They joined Sonseeahray to talk about their current use of technology that’s helping teachers in the Sacramento City Unified School District identify anxiety and depression in their students.