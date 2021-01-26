Interview: Veteran discusses transgender military ban reversal

It’s been one day since President Joe Biden has removed a ban on transgender people joining and serving in the military.

The new policy prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military based on gender identity. The military must also re-examine the records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment due to gender identity under the previous policy.

The move is a weight lifted for more than one million Americans who identify as transgender, some of whom feel an intense calling to pledge themselves to this country and protect it.

Joanna Michaels was one of those Americans back when the Vietnam War raged. She served as a survival instructor for the Air Force from 1967 to 1974.

Sonseeahray spoke to Joanna about her story and what the new policy means to the LGBTQ+ community.