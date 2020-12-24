Interview: What grocery store workers need during the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While COVID-19 restrictions have kept you from the mall, the gym and the nail salon, the local grocery store has always been considered essential and has been open throughout the pandemic.

That means the people who work in grocery stores have been some of those most consistently exposed to people who could be infected.

President and CEO of the California Grocers Association Ron Fong joined FOX40 to discuss why frontline grocery workers should be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and the elderly, shopping during the holidays and how stores are taking precautions amid the pandemic.