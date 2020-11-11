Interview: Will there be an inaugural bash with COVID-19?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s an enviable invitation, a ticket to one of the fanciest kind of festivities Washington throws: an Inaugural Ball.



But what kind of parties can be held for America’s new president after what experts predict will be a holiday hike in coronavirus cases?

Ed Emerson, a campaign consultant for President-elect Joe Biden, has been involved in many an inauguration celebration, where crowds — as many as a million in some years — pack the capitol.

“Tens of thousands of people begin to build sites all around; there’s a huge parade that goes on over there,” Emerson recounted to FOX40. “It’s a party; it’s supposed to be a party!… COVID is going to break the back of that.”

Emerson said he envisioned building socially-distanced viewing stands for the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, but the inaugural ball is another question, where states combine for large parties.

As for the ceremony itself, Emerson said he imagines something more simple, with more thought given to seating charts for the members of Congress and to the Bible the president traditionally swears on.

“I think it’ll be held in the Capitol, maybe the rotunda of the capitol would be where you can do the most socially distanced stuff,” Emerson speculated. “But I think the outside, the parties will be severely limited.”

Right now, 109 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in D.C., the highest count since July. The D.C. mayor has extended the city’s state of emergency because of coronavirus until the end of the year.

For potential travelers looking for Airbnbs, D.C. is requiring travelers from all but four states to get tested for COVID-19 once before travel, then again if they plan to stay in the district for more than three days.