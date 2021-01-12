Interview: With 8 days left of Trump’s presidency, what’s the point of impeachment?

House Democrats say based on President Donald Trump’s behavior the day of the Capitol riot, Vice President Mike Pence has one more day to invoke the 25th Amendment, or they’ll move forward with an article of impeachment.

But with only eight days to go until President-elect Joe Biden takes Trump’s place, what is the intended endgame?

Leslie Jacobs, a constitutional law professor at the McGeorge School of Law, joined Sonseeahray to break down the motives, what it means if there is a conviction and another amendment that can be invoked.