Interview: Working through EDD issues

The nation is nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, and thousands of workers across the golden state are no better off than they were at the start.

Some residents may be worse off, having depleted other resources as they wait for unemployment benefits.

The Employment Development Department has encountered a multitude of problems since the start of the pandemic.

They’ve endured a pause in the application process as California worked on a backlog of cases causing 600,000 requests to be put on hold for at least a month. And, 1 million filers who started getting benefits from EDD then had those cut off for various reasons.

Debit cards loaded with unemployment payments suddenly froze without warning because of fraud concerns.

EDD mailings showing up by the dozens to the wrong households, filled with personal information.

District attorneys across the state say they have uncovered a multi-million dollar scheme involving prison inmates fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits.

And recently, FOX40 reported the announcement that lax EDD practices might have compromised the Social Security numbers of 38 million Californians.

Sonseeahray spoke to Daniela Urban, the executive director for the Center for Workers Rights, about the latest EDD developments, and what needs to be done to help Californians.