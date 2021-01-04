Interview: Would one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine be more effective?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One injection of either of the two-dose vaccines “appears to provide strong protection against the coronavirus,” according to the Food and Drug Administration’s analyses of both Moderna and Pfizer.

The question is should we vaccinate more people with one shot, or continue to reserve vaccines to give a second dose?

For instance, if 100 people are vaccinated twice, 95 will be kept from getting the infection. If 200 are vaccinated once, 160 people will not get the infection.

Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer of MDstaffers, joined Pedro Rivera to talk about either possibility, the distribution of vaccines and the new strain of COVID-19 that has recently hit the U.S.