Madison Taylor Baez, 9, is taking Hollywood by storm, already receiving rave reviews for her breakout performance as young Selena in the Netflix series “Selena: The Series.”

The coming of age story follows the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla’s journey to stardom.

Richard spoke to Madison about what it was like to portray Selena on screen and got a sneak preview of her new Christmas album, “Blingle Bells.”