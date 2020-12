Nearly 110,000 restaurants, cafes, diners and more formal settings have closed permanently this year as a result of coronavirus shutdowns, according to a survey released by the National Restaurant Association.

Locally, the well-known brand Zocalo has actually added two new operations to its enterprise during the pandemic.

Sonseeahray spoke to Zocalo executive chef Ryan Rose about the West Sacramento location and how they’re serving to-go meals differently.