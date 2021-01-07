Interview: Zumper analyst explains Sacramento rental trends

Sacramento has become a popular destination during the pandemic, with many people moving here to get more space for a lower price.

The city ranked as the 19th most expensive rental market in the nation last month, with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,430 and $1,730, according to Zumper.

Zumper’s National Rent Report found the price of two bedrooms is up 18.5% since this time last year.

Sonseeahray spoke to Zumper Analyst Neil Gerstein, a Zumper analyst, about their data.