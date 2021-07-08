Jazmin Avalos describes journey to Miss California 2021 crown, goals

This year’s Miss California was named last week.

The Miss California competition provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to help young women further their education.

Jazmin Avalos, a 24-year-old graduate of California State University, Fullerton, joined Mae to talk about her journey as the third Latina woman crowned as Miss California 2021. She won a $20,000 scholarship and hopes to help end substance abuse.

A follow-up two-hour special, “The Making of Miss California: Road to the Crown,” airs July 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX40.