(KTXL) — After election night on Tuesday, Jim Cooper leads the race for Sacramento County Sheriff with 54 percent of the vote, while his opponent Jim Barnes holds 45 percent of the vote.

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Assemblymember Jim Cooper about running for Sacramento County Sheriff and his plans if he becomes the new sheriff. Cooper ran for sheriff and lost to Scott Jones in 2010.

Jones ran for a Congressional seat in the primary election but may not advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press.