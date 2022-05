(KTXL) — FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Congressman John Garamendi about the continuing wait for assistance from FEMA for some of the people affected by the Caldor fire, which devastated communities from Pollock Pines to South Lake Tahoe.

Garamendi said that FEMA “is not very good” at providing assistance after a disaster and that there is work being done to have the Federal Housing Agency take over some of the tasks.