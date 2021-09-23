Kaiser Permanente offers free COVID-19 grief support groups

Americans have been living under the pandemic for a year and a half, and the number of friends and family lost to the virus is now more than 680,000 nationwide.

Coping with the death of a loved one is difficult, but there is help out there.

Sonseeahray spoke to Huldah Cannon, a medical social worker with Kaiser Permanente, and Yasmine Castaneda who recently lost her grandmother to COVID-19 about grief support groups for those affected by the pandemic.

To join the group or learn more, call the Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 Referral Hotline at 510-752-4076.