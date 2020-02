Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kings Round Table is in session.

The team suffered a tough loss Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, losing 113-106.

We have a panel of experts to break down:

Game highlights

The upcoming road trip

Buddy Hield's highs and lows

Harrison Barnes

Western Conference standings

Joining us is WNBA veteran/sideline Kings reporter Kayter Christensen-Hunter, Kings announcer Scott Moak and Kings super fan/comedian Lance Woods.