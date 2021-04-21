Kings Round Table: Fans return to G1C, teams react to Chauvin verdict, April 21

After more than a year, Sacramento King’s fans were allowed inside the Golden 1 Center Tuesday.

The game was an emotionally exciting time for them, while the Minnesota Timberwolves were emotionally exhausted.

The two teams played just hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

The Kings organization, in addition to many members of the NBA, reacted to the verdict.

For Kings Round Table, Pedro was joined by Kings announcer Scott Moak and Kings super-fan and comedian Lance Woods to discuss these reactions as well as the Kings’ future this season.