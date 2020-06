The Kings Round Table is in session.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. The Kings will be participating.

We have a panel of experts to break everything down.

Joining us is WNBA veteran/sideline Kings reporter Kayte Christensen-Hunter, Kings announcer Scott Moak and Kings super fan/comedian Lance Woods.