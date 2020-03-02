Last-minute 2020 spring break travel options

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has a few details on last-minute spring break travel options that won’t break the bank. Plus, she’ll share her quick tips for getting your Real ID — what travelers need to know and why it should be at the top of your 2020 travel to-do list.

Spring Skiing the “Tahoe Trifecta”

Road Trip: 2 to 2.5 hour drive

You can’t go wrong with the “Tahoe Trifecta” right in your backyard — Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood — all less than a 2.5 -hour drive and all with so many fun spring activities coming up!



If you are looking to learn, now is the time! Spring brings optimal conditions for learning to ski and snowboard and Northstar’s world-class Ski School is unique because it offers the world’s only Burton Academy, which implements terrain-based teaching and starts riders as young as 3-years old.



The change of seasons also means less layers and more outdoor events, from downhill racing events and lots of live music:



Heavenly’s annual Spring Loaded event is a great one to plan a trip with friends around. March 21 – April 11, brings together the best of winter and spring with live music, loud outfits and spring festivities



Over at Kirkwood, Spring classic events like the IFSA Freeride World Qualifiers will return to showcase big mountain skiing and is a great spectator event.



— What I really love about the “Tahoe Trifecta” is the ability to visit multiple resorts in one trip and experience what’s unique about each of these mountains.



Great availability for spring overnight stays, and all three are open through April.

Lodging from $109/night

Spring Training in the Desert

Short Flight: 1 hr 50 mins

Spring training makes for a great family or friend getaway and as we head into just the second week of Spring Training games in the greater Phoenix area, there plenty of time to catch your favorite team in action.



Games are family-friendly, laid back and much more affordable than regular season tickets – most teams even post times for batting practice (which is a great time to try to get autographs and meet players).



And Phoenix is a great base area for so many other activities, from hiking, kayaking, Jeep tours, mountain biking, even making a day-trips to visit the Grand Canyon and beautiful Sedona.



Roundtrip flights from $194 in March & April

4-star hotels from $150/night

Sand & Sea in San Diego

Short Flight: 1-hr 30 mins OR 8-hr drive

One of the most affordable beach destinations right now is also one of the best all-around destinations for a warm-weather vacation.



Because this convention-center city offers an abundance of flight options and plentiful hotel inventory, prices generally don’t spike even during the busy Spring Break period.

Great for a weekend or week-long break whether you’re a family and want to hit favorites like the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway and Legoland and the children’s beach.



If you’re sans-kids and looking to explore its laid-back surf-town suburbs like La Jolla and stunning outdoor meccas such as Torrey Pines State Reserve and Coronado Island.

From culinary tours to wellness weekends, you can pack a lot in or lay back and relax in this SoCal city – there really is something for everyone here.



Roundtrip flights from $119 in March & April

4-star hotels from $125/night

Sacramento Staycation

Staycations can be a great opportunity to play hometown tourist and experience your local destination in a new way.



Think like a traveler – go to travel sites that offer local tours and activities; some fun local ones include the ‘Sutter District History & Food Walking Tour’, and the ‘Sacramento Scavenger Hunt Adventure’



Stay in a local hotel for a night or two and enjoy the pool and spa; choose one with amenities that will make you feel like you’re on vacation



Overall, try new experiences, take new day trips whether to the mountains, coast and small towns in between.

Getting Your REAL ID: What you Need to Know

Ninety-nine million Americans still need to get a Real ID before Oct. 1, 2020, when travelers will be required to show this form of ID or a valid passport to go through security at any U.S. airport.



Do you need one? Check your driver’s license. Real IDs in California will have a BEAR in the upper right hand corner. Most other states have a star.



If your licenses does not have this, contact your local DMV for directions on how and where to get your new ID.



What’s really important: don’t wait. Put this on your 2020 to-do list NOW as wait times will only get longer closer to the Oct. 1 deadline.

