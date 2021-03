Facebook is getting active in helping users of the social media platform find COVID-19 vaccination sites and schedule appointments.

The company said it has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital to create the ‘Vaccine Finder’ tool, allowing users to search and make appointments from the Facebook News Feed.

It is part of a global goal to help vaccinate 50 million people, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.

To learn more, Mae spoke to Facebook’s head of public affairs, Robert Traynham.