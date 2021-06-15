LGBT advocate discusses how to show support for community

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

June is Pride Month, a chance for all of us to show support for equal civil rights and gender equity.

Jason Alviar with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center joined FOX40 to talk about how people can help address these important issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News