5 self-care tips for parents

We’ve all taken on new responsibilities in the pandemic and it can leave parents frazzled.

Martina spoke to Elaine Swann, a lifestyle expert, about her guide to self-care for parents.

Self-respect: Learn how to say “No” gracefully.

Self-pamper: Create a luxury environment at home on a budget.

Self-reflection: Be honest with where you really are in your daily life.

Self-preparation: Be ready for last-minute shifts in your daily schedule.

Self-preservation: Do something selfish. Take some time to dive into something that is enjoyable for you.