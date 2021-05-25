5 tips to help stay fuel efficient on your next road trip

Gas prices are soaring as Memorial Day weekend and summer road trips are beginning.

Vince Stimmler, owner of a local AAMCO store, joined Mae to talk about how to maximize mileage while hitting the road.

His tips include:

1. Make sure tires are inflated to proper PSI (pounds per square inch).

2. Avoid excessive idling.

3. Drive conservatively, avoiding hard braking or rapid acceleration. Use cruise control when possible.

4. Remove excess weight on top, in tow or inside your vehicle.

5. Perform regular car maintenance, especially oil changes, transmission fluid changes and on air filters.