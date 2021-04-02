AAPI stories to add to your children’s reading list

American Psychological Association research shows most people believe matters of race and ethnicity shouldn’t be addressed until a child is about five, but infants show signs that they’re aware of race.

As a wave of violent coronavirus-related bias and violence plague Asian American and Pacific Islanders across the country, education may be a way to combat racism early on, and that can start with books.

Reading Partners CEO Adeola Whitney joined Sonseeahray to recommend some AAPI books to add to your children’s list.

Some books include:

“Barbed Wire Baseball” — A true story about Kenichi Zenimura, the man considered to be the father of “Japanese American baseball,” set amid a World War Two-era California internment camp

“Cora Cooks Pancit” — Introduces kids to Filipino culture and Filipino food, and includes a recipe

“Himalaya” — Exposes children to the notion of living life in harmony with the world around them that’s embraced by Sherpas and Tibetans

A full list can be found here.