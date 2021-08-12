Blogger shares products, tips help save water at home

Lifestyle blogger Luci Petlack joined Pedro on the FOX40 patio to share a few products and tips to help conserve water as California’s drought reaches extreme levels.

Tips for saving water outside:

For all gardening and lawns, water when the sun isn’t shining, preferably in the morning.

Bad news, car washing is largely done for now. Embrace the mess and cross your fingers for some good rain.

Tips for saving water in the kitchen:

Use the dishwasher. You use up to 27 gallons of water per load by hand versus as little as 3 gallons with an energy star-rated dishwasher.

Don’t dump your unsalted water down the drain. Whether it’s your water from days previous or water you used to steam veggies, use the water for indoor or outdoor plants.

Tips for saving water in the bathroom:

Do not run water while you scrub the soap washing your hands

Do not run water while brushing teeth

Do not run water while washing your face

Do not walk away from the shower while it warms up – be right there and ready when it’s warm

If you are taking a bath, plug the tub before turning on water – the hot water will warm it all up quickly