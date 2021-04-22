CalRecycle director discusses Earth Day, new laws to help combat climate change

Thursday is the 51st observance of Earth Day.

Rachel Machi Wagoner, the CalRecycle director, has a vision of combating climate change.

Sonseeahray spoke to Machi Wagoner about Earth Day, composting and new laws that will help make California more eco-friendly.

Further efforts to combat climate change include President Joe Biden’s commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order requiring all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

