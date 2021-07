After a year and a half of managing the mental load of child care, education and enrichment for children, parents are exhausted.

As offices and schools begin to reopen, the reality of the upcoming year is still uncertain.

So, what can parents do to start planning for post-pandemic solutions now?

Jada Rashawn, a child care expert and professional caregiver, joined Martina with a look at how to find the best support for your family.