It’s been a tough year, with some having faced unemployment or working at home. Health care workers are also overworked.

It’s never been more important to make sure we’re coping with the stress.

Dr. Greg Hammer, a physician and Stanford University professor, spoke to Richard about his guide to avoiding burnout.

What are the remedies for burnout?

Attend to our sleep.

Get at least some exercise every day.

Eat in a healthy way