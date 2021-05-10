Drought-resistant plants to add to your garden as summer approaches

As we are entering the summer months and there have been numerous warnings on the severe drought conditions, plant scientist Temi Salako wants to have people make a difference from their own homes.

Salako and San Francisco Zion Church are hosting a series of workshops that will allow Northern California residents to learn more about drought-resistant plants. Topics also include landscaping and garden maintenance.

The workshops will be held every other Saturday of the month.

Salako is a recent grad from UC Davis, and helped local schools plant fire-resistant plants following Northern California fires last year.

Drought-resistant plants include:

  • Succulents such as ice plants, aeonium and echveria 
  • Fountain grass
  • Hosta
  • Fruits and veggies like cucurbits, peppers and tomatoes.

