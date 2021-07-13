Expert explains how to avoid rental scams

The rental market was bound to heat up, with the combined effects of COVID-19, the onset of summer and more flexible work.

As remote workers explore the country, scammers are eager to take advantage of those making a move.

Apartment Guide analyzed data from the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker to understand when and where the most rental scams take place and found that California has the #3 most scams per capita.

On average, residents lose $534 per scam, and California had nearly four times the number of reported scams than any other state.

Kylie Moore, an expert from Apartment Guide, joined Mae to tell us how to avoid scams.