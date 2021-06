VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 3-year-old is dead and her mother has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter after investigators say she left the child in a hot car while she tended to a marijuana grow.

Police responded to the call of a 3-year-old child who was not breathing after being left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time on the 100 block of Perez Avenue in Visalia, according to investigators.