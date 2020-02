(CNN) -- Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday acknowledged a report that he spent more than $8,600 on cheesecake in under 10 years, saying it is his "guilty pleasure."

According to an analysis of FEC filings between 2009 and 2016, the Friends of Schumer PAC gave disbursements in amounts ranging from $46 to $516.45 as "supporter acknowledgments" to Junior's Cheesecake in New York. In total, $8,638.85 was spent at the restaurant during this time, CNN confirmed. The New York Post first reported on Schumer's cheesecake spending.