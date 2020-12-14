Gifts to give yourself this holiday season

The holidays are a time of giving to others, but you need to take care of yourself too. Perfect Balance Guru Pam Sherman shared a list of things we should be giving ourselves for Christmas.
- Fitness tracker: It doesn’t matter how old we are, we all love toys. You can get one to wear on your finger, on your wrist, or invest in a scale that measures body fat, bone density, water levels.
- Time every single day to move your body: It doesn’t have to be strenuous, but we do need to move. Every time you go to the kitchen for a snack, do some push-ups on the counter or squats on a kitchen chair. Or, take a break from work and go for a walk.
- The gift of stretching/meditation: We live in stressful times and knowing we need to destress every day is a gift to ourselves.
- Time to have fun: So often we are busy during the holidays. Plan for some fun. Make homemade gifts, watch a holiday movie, call and talk to a friend.