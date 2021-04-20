Health coach shares tips she wishes she knew 20 years ago

FOX40’s health coach Pam Sherman, the Perfect Balance Guru, joined Richard to share some life lessons she wishes she’d known 20 years ago.
- Diet pills don’t work.
- Don’t try to save your calories. Eat enough at meals that include enough protein and fiber.
- Don’t think you can out-exercise overeating.
- Your body is not a bank account. If you eat a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies and then go to the gym to try and burn it off, it doesn’t work like that. Our bodies are more like chemistry experiments.
- Stop dieting. Stop restriction. Stop the self-loathing.