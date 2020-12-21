Holiday learning activities for the family

Martina spoke to Patrick Quinn, a former educator and current parenting expert at Brainly, about some imaginative activities families can enjoy this holiday season. 

  • Holiday Cooking. Measuring ingredients is a great way to sharpen kids’ math skills by cooking your favorite hearty foods. They can use their skills to mix the ingredients, learn proportions and have fun doing it.
  • Festive Reading. Gather and get cozy reading holiday classics. 
  • Snowflake Geometry. This fun activity of folding, cutting and shaping snowflakes gives students the opportunity to practice identifying geometric concepts and understanding symmetry
  • Discover the History of the Holidays. There are seven December holidays and fun ways to introduce kids to each one’s rich heritage, traditions and cultures.

