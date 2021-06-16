How to prevent kids from losing school skills over summer break

As the school year comes to a close, it is important to talk about how parents can work with their kids to prevent the summer backslide, or students losing academic ground over the summer months.
Dr. Angelica Ha, a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician, shared tips that will help kids still have fun but keep up their school skills.
- Set aside small chunks of time, around 15 to 30 minutes, to help your child focus on specific skills. (It doesn’t have to be continuous hours)
- Reading: Don’t forget to use the public library. Surrounding yourself with lots of books makes it more likely that you’ll pick one up. Plus, it’s air-conditioned!
- Writing: Encourage creative writing, like writing about a family vacation or a special summer-time activity.
- Math: Find ways to use math in everyday life: reading nutrition labels, cooking, grocery store math, adding up the cost of meals at a restaurant, etc.
- Limit screen time just like you do during the school year. Too much screen time can lead to overeating, weight gain, insufficient sleep and behavior problems.