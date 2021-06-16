How to prevent kids from losing school skills over summer break

As the school year comes to a close, it is important to talk about how parents can work with their kids to prevent the summer backslide, or students losing academic ground over the summer months.

Dr. Angelica Ha, a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician, shared tips that will help kids still have fun but keep up their school skills.

Set aside small chunks of time, around 15 to 30 minutes, to help your child focus on specific skills. (It doesn’t have to be continuous hours)

Reading: Don’t forget to use the public library. Surrounding yourself with lots of books makes it more likely that you’ll pick one up. Plus, it’s air-conditioned!

Writing: Encourage creative writing, like writing about a family vacation or a special summer-time activity.

Math: Find ways to use math in everyday life: reading nutrition labels, cooking, grocery store math, adding up the cost of meals at a restaurant, etc.

Limit screen time just like you do during the school year. Too much screen time can lead to overeating, weight gain, insufficient sleep and behavior problems.