According to Psychology Today, 45% of Americans dread the holiday season. Dr. Erin Amato, the author of “Your Mind, Redefined” said, “Even if you hate the holidays, you don’t have to let them get you down.”

Mae spoke to Dr. Amato about some things you can do to help you beat the holiday blues.

Tips to Beat The Holiday Blues:

1. Light Therapy

2. Focus on Simplicity

3. Eat & Drink healthy

4. Create new holiday traditions

5. Service