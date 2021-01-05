Interview: How to stick to your financial goals in 2021

The problem with New Year’s resolutions is that they’re so hard to keep, and that’s especially true for money resolutions.

Kimberly Foss, FOX40s financial analyst, shared five ways to make sure you stick to your money goals.

Set one specific goal. Use: S.M.A.R.T – specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound. Break giant goals into smaller, more realistic and attainable ones. Get a partner in crime, or at least your significant other, involved. Take advantage of resources that can help you make good on your resolutions. Make a plan review your investments and take emotions out of your plan.