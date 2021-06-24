Local doctor discusses mental health in young athletes

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s military on Thursday said it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region. Health workers said the attack killed at least 64 people, including children, but the military insisted only combatants were targeted.

A doctor who managed to reach the market in Togoga village after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams from responding to Tuesday's attack described a “horrible” scene of badly wounded people lying on the ground, crying in pain with no medical care.